Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group (VOD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD):
- 5/19/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/19/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 5/11/2021 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.
- 5/7/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. 8,906,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
