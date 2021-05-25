Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vodafone Group (VOD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ: VOD):

5/19/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/19/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/11/2021 – Vodafone Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

5/7/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of VOD stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. 8,906,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,045. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after buying an additional 7,478,112 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,115,000 after acquiring an additional 588,082 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 712,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,578 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

