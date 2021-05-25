Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX):

5/17/2021 – Recursion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Recursion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Recursion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Recursion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Recursion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

RXRX opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

