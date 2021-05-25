Analyzing Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Kindred Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Kindred Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kindred Biosciences and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences -19.96% -8.50% -6.27% Enanta Pharmaceuticals -78.57% -12.21% -11.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kindred Biosciences and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences $42.16 million 5.15 -$21.80 million ($0.55) -8.73 Enanta Pharmaceuticals $122.47 million 8.09 -$36.17 million ($0.89) -55.12

Kindred Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Enanta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kindred Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kindred Biosciences has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kindred Biosciences and Enanta Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 3 3 0 2.29

Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $12.81, suggesting a potential upside of 166.93%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $65.29, suggesting a potential upside of 33.07%. Given Kindred Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kindred Biosciences is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences beats Enanta Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses. It also develops KIND-016, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-032, a monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 (IL-4) receptor for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-025 a canine fusion protein targeting IL-4 and IL-13 for atopic dermatitis in dogs; KIND-030, a monoclonal antibody targeting canine parvovirus for the prophylactic indication in dogs; KIND-509, an antibody for canine inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; KIND-510a, a long-acting feline recombinant erythropoietin being developed for the management of non-regenerative anemia in cats; and KIND-511, an anti-tumor necrosis factor treatment for newborn foals. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company offers glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus, or HCV under the MAVYRET and MAVIRET names. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

