Anaplan (PLAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Anaplan to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. On average, analysts expect Anaplan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

