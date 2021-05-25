Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANIX. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.39. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Gottschalk acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,150. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

