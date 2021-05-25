Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director A B. Krongard Buys 2,135 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE APO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.