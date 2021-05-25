Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

