Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average of $127.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.45.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

