Apriem Advisors Acquires 3,814 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.6% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.44. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.