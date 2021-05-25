Apriem Advisors Acquires 5,881 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,902,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $223.94 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

