Apriem Advisors Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Apriem Advisors raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 53.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 876,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,251,125. The company has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

