Apriem Advisors Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 300,748 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of ED traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,091. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

