Apriem Advisors Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.11. 1,233,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,649,777. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

