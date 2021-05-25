Apriem Advisors Purchases 123 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.31. The company had a trading volume of 453,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,159. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.77 and a one year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

