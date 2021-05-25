Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.41. 85,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 74.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.