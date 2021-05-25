Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,187 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $19,152,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 638,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,523,000 after purchasing an additional 414,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. 48,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,032. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.