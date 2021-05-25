Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 115,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after buying an additional 973,901 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 209,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,995. The firm has a market cap of $337.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day moving average of $134.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.68 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

