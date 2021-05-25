Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 57.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

BLK stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $875.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,923. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $515.72 and a 52 week high of $880.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $826.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $741.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

