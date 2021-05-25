Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.85 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,317,000 after purchasing an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.04. 11,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,921. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

