Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.85 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 471,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 77,228 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 302,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 109,705 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.04. 11,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,921. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

