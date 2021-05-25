Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 385,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,903,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.09 and a one year high of $215.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

