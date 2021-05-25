Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,724 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA stock remained flat at $$50.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. 68,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,486. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

