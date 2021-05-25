Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.87. 47,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,831. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

