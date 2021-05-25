Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $705.17 million, a P/E ratio of 389.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Earnings History for Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit