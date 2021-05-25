Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Issues Earnings Results

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.87%.

Shares of ARCE stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $705.17 million, a P/E ratio of 389.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

ARCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.