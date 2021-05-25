Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) versus Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Head to Head Survey

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ardmore Shipping and Grindrod Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 1 1 3 0 2.40 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $5.35, indicating a potential upside of 18.10%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping -10.51% -4.43% -1.93% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Grindrod Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $220.06 million 0.69 -$6.05 million $0.02 228.00 Grindrod Shipping $279.22 million 0.55 -$38.79 million ($1.15) -6.96

Ardmore Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindrod Shipping. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardmore Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Grindrod Shipping on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of four owned tankers, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

