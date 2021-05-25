Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.67% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $70,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.64 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.