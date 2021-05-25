Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $42,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $336.46 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $339.59. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $477,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,015.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $71,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,700 shares of company stock valued at $24,303,023. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

