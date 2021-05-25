Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after buying an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average of $154.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,015 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

