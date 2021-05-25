Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

