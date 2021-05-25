Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,161. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,836,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

