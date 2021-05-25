ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) vs. Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Financial Survey

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) and ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cardtronics and ARTISTdirect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics 1 6 0 0 1.86 ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardtronics presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Cardtronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardtronics is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardtronics and ARTISTdirect’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics $1.09 billion 1.61 $19.14 million $1.32 29.46 ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cardtronics has higher revenue and earnings than ARTISTdirect.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Cardtronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Cardtronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cardtronics and ARTISTdirect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics 1.83% 16.80% 3.24% ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cardtronics has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARTISTdirect has a beta of 12.61, indicating that its share price is 1,161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardtronics beats ARTISTdirect on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos. It also provides transaction processing, cash and cash delivery management, supply, and telecommunications, as well as routine and technical maintenance services for ATMs; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that offer transaction processing services to its network of ATMS, as well as other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, digital banks, financial technology companies, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of December 31, 2020, it provided services to approximately 269,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ARTISTdirect Company Profile

ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

