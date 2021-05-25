Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 822,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -24.23. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

