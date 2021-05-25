Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $319.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report $319.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.20 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $265.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

NASDAQ ASTE traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,146. Astec Industries has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.