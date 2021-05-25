ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.64.

ACO.X has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE ACO.X traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.34. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$35.24 and a 12-month high of C$44.78. The firm has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26.

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,782,612. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,900.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

