Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Shares Up 8.5%

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. 1,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,078,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $546.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Aterian Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

