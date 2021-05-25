Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.23

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 40091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 291,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 5,468.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the period. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

