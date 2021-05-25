Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.75. 90,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

