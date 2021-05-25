Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 228.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.80. 577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,640. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.24.

