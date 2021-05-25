Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,300,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,130,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.99. 87,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,057. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

