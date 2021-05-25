Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $699.52. 16,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,179. The company has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $660.72 and its 200-day moving average is $641.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $708.92.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

