ATN Trading Up 86.9% Over Last 7 Days (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. ATN has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $134,191.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATN has traded 86.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00068719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00963424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.50 or 0.09953970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.