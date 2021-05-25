AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 249,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1,642.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. 370,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,068,961. The stock has a market cap of $210.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

