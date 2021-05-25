AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Decreased by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,068,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.56 billion, a PE ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

