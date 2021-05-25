Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.57.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $287.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Autodesk by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,144 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,836 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

