Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.65.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$488.33 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$8.11 and a one year high of C$12.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.32, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.45%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

