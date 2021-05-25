AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Decreased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,002. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

