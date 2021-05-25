AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Boosted by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,525 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of AvalonBay Communities worth $32,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVB. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,002. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $204.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.24.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

