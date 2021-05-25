AvalonBay Communities Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,995 call options on the company. This is an increase of 802% compared to the typical volume of 443 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.64. 28,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $204.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.