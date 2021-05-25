Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

AVTR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,253,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,859. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,758,478 shares of company stock worth $84,774,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.