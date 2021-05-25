Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVA. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avista will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,680,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Avista by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Avista by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Avista by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avista by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Avista by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

